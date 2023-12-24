MANNASEH was born different. He is not like other children because of some circumstances at birth. For six years now, Mannaseh has been depending on the help of his caring mother to face the tough world. For Petrinah Muzhiwo, who is Mannaseh’s mother, the experience of raising a child with special needs has created a new understanding of life. Petrinah feels when a child with a disability is born in a family, fathers tend to leave the relationship or marriage for strange reasons. Petrinah has been raising a son with cerebral palsy for six years now and the challenges have been immense. “My name is Petrinah Muzhiwo a mother of many. Biologically, I have got two kids, two beautiful boys…....



