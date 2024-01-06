MENTAL health is indisputably one of the most neglected areas of health. With suicide being among the leading causes of death in young people, the need for urgent action on mental health cannot be challenged. A local production has come on board to produce an animated film called “Twaano” which tells stories relating to mental health and culture. Twaano is derived from the Tonga language meaning ‘stories’. The short animated film which will premiere on Saturday January 20, 2024 at Nu-Metro Cinema, Arcades Shopping Mall is produced by Color Culture Arts and Tabproduction Studios, with the support of Hivos. In a statement availed to Diggers Lite, film Executive producer Musenge Katongo reveals that the animation possesses three original stories, one…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.