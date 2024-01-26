The reliable bookmaker brand 1xBet and the state mobile operator Zamtel are launching a unique promo for all sports betting fans. The new offer will help players earn even more without risking their own money.

New opportunities with convenient service

1xBet is constantly working on new interesting offers for its players. The betting giant’s desire to jointly develop African sports was warmly supported by the mobile operator Zamtel, which enjoys the full trust of Zambian players.

The telecommunications company began operations in 1994 and is one of the country’s three largest operators. Zamtel provides a range of modern services, including telephony, mobile Internet, high-speed Internet and Wi-Fi. Today, it is the only mobile service provider in the country with 80,000 lines and networks upgraded to LTE-A (4.5G) technology.

Zamtel provides all 1xBet clients with a convenient mobile service for paying bills and receiving money, which has already been appreciated by thousands of players. Favorable tariffs and ease of operation help them not only quickly top up their account but also receive pleasant bonuses for a comfortable game.

Take part in a collaborative promo of the global bookmaker and the leading provider from December 24, 2023 to February 24, 2024. When you top up your 1xBet gaming account using the Zamtel online payment service, you will receive profitable cashback for new bets!

Take advantage of bonus funds

The offer is only available to 1xBet account holders. To participate in the promotion, you need to register/log in on the 1xBet website or app and make a deposit of 70 ZMW through the Zamtel payment system. As a reward, you will receive a guaranteed 10% cashback of the top-up amount.

The bonus is awarded as a promo code, which can be received once a day after replenishment through the Zamtel payment system, which participates in the promotion. The promo code is valid for 24 hours from the moment it is issued, and during this time, it must be wagered.

Use bonus money for accumulator bets with 4 events or more and odds of at least 1.6 for each. After a successful forecast, withdraw your winnings from the account and replenish it again under promo conditions.

Don’t miss the opportunity to earn money with a great offer from 1xBet and Zamtel. Get extra money and start playing!

