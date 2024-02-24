HE needs no introduction, as he stands as a legend in his own right, arguably ranking among the finest rappers the music industry has witnessed. Regarded as a member of the golden generation of Zambian musicians, he has endured the test of time within the hip-hop genre. Once celebrated for touching the hearts and souls of fans through his music, his journey took an unexpected turn. Instead of cheers, he was subjected to constant mockery with comments like “munasila imwe after P Jay’s death”. In the latest episode of Diamond TV’s On the Table show hosted by Chimweka Chileshe, Bartholomew Kangwa, alias Alpha Romeo, opened up about a challenging period following the death of Zambian Vocalist P Jay. He also...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.