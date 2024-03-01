The reliable bookmaker 1xBet talks about the Premier League 27th round central match, in which Manchester City will take on Manchester United at the Etihad on March 3.

Man City continues pursuit of Liverpool

Manchester City is determined to defend its title and continue to put pressure on Liverpool. The champion’s gap from first place is only one point, and any game can be decisive. Pep Guardiola knows how to bring his players to their peak in the second part of the season, as Alex Ferguson always did, and achieves results against the backdrop of tired competitors. At the same time, the Citizens themselves suffer from an overly busy schedule. Guardiola recently called his players supermen because they always have less time to prepare than their opponents, but the team still implements his ideas. One of them is the ability to make maximum use of internal reserves. Last season, Gundogan helped them catch up and overtake Arsenal, and this season, Phil Foden is successfully playing the role of wild card. The Englishman is scoring important goals and has become the team’s leader during the absence of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne. Now the whole trio is back in action, and the Citizens are again vying for victory in all tournaments. Before the derby, the team will rest one day more than Manchester United, which could impact the result. However, even a week by the warm sea may not save United: in the first round, City defeated its main rival with a score of 3-0 and is approaching the game with a clear advantage in all possible indicators.

Who’ll replace Man United leaders?

Before the last-round match with Fulham, United won five games in a row and, according to their own fans, even claimed a place in the Champions League. United’s rise was due to the return from injury of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw, as well as the scoring extravaganza of Rasmus Højlund, who scored 6 matches in a row. However, the barely empty hospital is full again, and after the Danish forward’s injury, Rashford is forced to fill his position. Sir Alex has already said this is not the best option for the team, but there is no alternative to a left winger in the center of attack. In the winter, the club was unable to buy a new forward due to strict financial fair play requirements, and Martial underwent surgery and is unlikely to help the team this season. And Victor Lindelof is not used to playing on the left wing of defense, but there is no alternative to him either. Fortunately, there is some good news: Alejandro Garnacho is in good shape, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro are always ready to throw a long pass behind their opponents, Harry Maguire will certainly try to score from a set-piece, and finally, don’t forget about Scott McTominay’s phenomenal scoring instincts.

The new co-owner of the club, Jim Ratcliffe, has grandiose plans for the summer, and it will be much easier to realize them if Manchester United does make it to the Champions League. What is needed for this? For starters, beat City with the optimal lineup.

What to expect

Early in his Manchester United career, Erik Ten Hag tried to play as number one against City, but several setbacks dampened his ardor. Undoubtedly, the Red Devils will rely on solid defensive play and quick counter-attacks. Guardiola’s team has long not attached much importance to the opponent’s style and tries to control the ball and pace in any struggle.

