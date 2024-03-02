Piracy is an outright adversary to the music industry, casting a shadow over the livelihood of artistes. As the illicit sharing of music became widespread, artistes’ creative efforts were devalued and their income streams compromised. One would argue that artistes today have found ways of circumventing piracy, but it was so much harder some 20 years ago. Featuring on Lusaka Music Radio’s City Drive hosted by Dash the Greatest, Chisanga Queville Chansa, alias CQ Muzukulu, recalls that piracy compelled him to transition from creating complete albums to concentrating on releasing singles. According to him, piracy significantly hindered his career momentum. He declares that those who argue that “anasila CQ” are wrong, because “iyo yosila yeve ninakana, nizaka sila ngati nafa”....



