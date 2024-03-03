Entering an art gallery is like stepping into a realm of creativity and the core of expression. The hushed ambiance amplifies the visual conversation between diverse artworks, each telling a unique story through colour, form, and emotion; inviting you to a journey where the walls echo with the silent dialogue of creativity, inviting you to explore the beauty and complexity of human imagination. In Zambia, the appreciation for artwork may face challenges as some people may not be willing to pay a significant amount for art. This could be attributed to various factors like economic constraints, limited exposure to the value of art, or differing cultural priorities. Artists, in such contexts, may find it challenging to sustain themselves financially solely...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.