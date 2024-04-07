A 34-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka’s Garden compound has told the Matero Local Court that he regrets investing in his wife’s education, among other investments, because he would have been a landlord by now. This is a matter in which 32-year-old Esther Banda, a resident of Samfya, sought divorce from her husband, Chewe Nkombe, citing physical abuse and death threats. Esther, who got married in 2010 but has been separated from her husband for three years, informed the court that she doesn’t want to end up as a “Brought In Dead” case and is therefore seeking a divorce. She described how her husband would beat her up, threaten to kill her, and undermine her during their marriage. The complainant revealed that...



