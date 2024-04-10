On March 26, 2024, a media briefing was held at the Government Complex in Lusaka dedicated to the launch of the Smart Driver Of The Month project by the responsible bookmaker 1xBet and the public organization Safety for People on the Move. The press conference was attended by government representatives, journalists, project partners, and other interested parties.

“The safety issue on Zambia’s highways has long been very acute. According to the Zambia Police Service, 36,755 traffic accidents were recorded in 12 months of 2023. It is almost 10% more than for the same period in 2022. Last year alone, accidents on Zambian roads claimed the lives of 2011 people. To change the situation, it is important to work together. In this regard, I am pleased to announce the beginning of our collaboration with the global bookmaker 1xBet as part of The Smart Driver of the Month program,” noted Chifwesa Kaoma, Safety for People on the Move Founder and President.

The Smart Driver Of The Month project aims to increase driver responsibility and help reduce the number of road accidents in Zambia. As part of this initiative, until December 2024, the Driver of the Month competition will be held on the 1xBet and project partners’ social media. The one who answers 5 questions about traffic rules without mistakes will win and receive a 10,000 ZMW cash prize. Only those drivers who have no problems with a license or violation of traffic rules will take part in the competition. The first winner will be announced soon.

The program will last almost a year, so the bookmaker’s social media subscribers will have enough opportunities to get the main prize of the month.

According to the Road Transport And Safety Agency representative, the active participation of private companies in such initiatives is very important to achieve the global goal – reducing the number of road accidents. The agency welcomes the Smart Driver Of The Month project and is ready to support it in every possible way.

“By investing now in road safety, Zambia could save at least 50,000 people yearly. Our company traditionally pays much attention to our clients’ personal data and deposit protection. We also advocate for the safety of our citizens in everyday life. Therefore, our goal is to strengthen our players’ confidence and peace of mind not only in the game but also on the roads, motivating drivers to follow the rules,” said Kafupi Muwana, 1xBet Operations Manager.

1xBet Zambia is actively involved in charitable projects and takes an interest in public safety.

“We have already had successful experience collaborating with Safety For People on The Move as part of an amateur football tournament during Zambia Road Safety Week 2023. If we can protect the lives of drivers and pedestrians more, then our efforts have not been in vain,” Kafupi Muwana claimed.

Let's make this world a better and safer place together!