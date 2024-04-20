HIS electrifying Boostele music gets the audience up and dancing from the very beginning, unable to resist the irresistible pull of his performances. With the infectious beats of Bakalalila, Chikokoshi, Time Yabo and Naumfwa Umwenso boys, Mozegeta needs no introduction. The legendary musician’s songs connect through stadiums and arenas, finding a home even in the hearts of football fans. Mozegeta, whose real name is Moses Justin Chipimo and hailed as the king of Chiunda music, has announced his return to the music scene after a prolonged absence. He kicked off his Facebook live session with a spirited introduction, serenading his followers with a snippet of his beloved Chikokoshi song, as though he were centre stage at a concert. He apologised...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.