A 28-YEAR-OLD Lusaka woman has dragged her 26-year-old husband to the Matero Local Court for divorce saying she cannot live with his habit of selling household goods. In this matter, Lydia Tembo alleges that her husband, Henry Mtonga, has been selling off household goods without her consent ever since he became unemployed. Tembo told the Matero Local Court that her husband has sold off everything in the house, including her “chipe chan’ganda”, leaving the couple with nothing. “When we got married, everything was going well. We were both working. So, when we clocked two years in marriage, it so happened that I became unemployed and also my husband lost his job. After some time, I just discovered that my husband...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.