IN celebration of its 30 years of existence, Radio Christian Voice has launched the Gospel Music Awards, aiming to empower Christian artistes by recognising their talent and contributions to spreading the Gospel. The awards also aim to contribute to pioneering, promoting, and improving standards of Christian excellence. Recognising both trailblazers and promising newcomers, the Music Awards will be pivotal in gospel music’s growth. They’ll empower artistes to set industry standards, break barriers, and compete on the global stage. Radio Christian Voice Country Manager, Wongela Banda, announced that preliminary information about the awards is available on the company’s website. She explained that for this inaugural year, works released between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2024, will be eligible for consideration....



