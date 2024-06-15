PEOPLE’S understanding of beauty and cleanliness is different from mine; if I feel like I’m smelling a certain way and can’t sleep like that, then I need to take a bath, that’s being clean, says Mumba Yachi. If you were to spark a lively debate about which Zambian artiste flaunts the quirkiest fashion, Mumba Yachi would undoubtedly steal the show. While he may appear strange or even ‘dirty’ to some, Mumba Yachi cherishes his appearance as an expression of his artistry. This is an artiste who sometimes takes the stage wearing nothing but a small pair of boxers. How about the time he donned a jacket made from a mealie meal sack or when he wore a panty on his...



