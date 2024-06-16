Bees are surprisingly friendly creatures, and believe it or not, you can even keep them inside your house according to O’Brien Siaziyu, a seasoned beekeeper and expert trainer. Siaziyu emphasizss that bees are generally harmless as long as you don’t rile them up. Yes, you might occasionally feel the sharp sting of a bee, and one might find its way into your shirt or pants, but it’s usually not a big deal, nothing that warrants a frantic dash to the hospital. And, to maintain harmony, he says it’s important to avoid getting close to them when it’s hot and to refrain from disturbing them unnecessarily. Siaziyu, a 30-year-old from Kabwe in Central Province, embarked on his beekeeping journey at just...