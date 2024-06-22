He’s more than just a villain, his character’s complexity and depth have turned him into a fan favourite. Audiences eagerly await his every appearance, drawn in by the intense emotions he portrays on screen. With his nuanced acting, he creates an atmosphere of fear and fascination that leaves a lasting impression on viewers. If you’re an avid fan of the drama series Mpali, I bet you already know who I’m talking about, any guesses? You probably know Amon Phiri from his gripping portrayal of Kuzo in Mpali, where he’s a thorn in Nguzu’s family. However, Amon’s journey to this role had a rocky start. The first time he was invited to audition, he missed his chance because he had to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.