EVER thought you’d hear the marijuana-loving reggae artiste Maiko Zulu singing gospel? Well, this week, his wife Sista D got him to do just that and fans are loving it! In a 24-second clip shared on her Facebook page, Sista D sings “Katalalika Wamabimbi” alongside Maiko and their daughter Mwiza. Maiko, with his signature headstock over his dreadlocks, adds that reggae flavour to the tune but his voice blends in so well with his wife and daughter, who are also wearing their iconic long locks down. Sista D takes the lead, of course, reminding us that she is after all the “Vitendeni Vijubeni” hit maker. Many of the fans wished the video was longer and speculated whether a reggae gospel...



