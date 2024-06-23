On Father’s Day, Bread of Life Overseer Bishop Joe Imakando tackled a topic which I feel we need to discuss more of – absentee fathers. He says he believes the rise in junkies is caused by absentee fathers. Now, I think most of us come across junkies, if not every day, then at least every other day because we live with them in our communities or we come across them in traffic when they try to yank open car doors to take what they can. It is a sorry sight; they’re hooked on Kachasu, some sniff petrol and only God knows what else they do to get that high. I remember looking at this young boy one time while in...



