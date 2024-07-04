Is it possible to make money on bets without betting? A few years ago, this question would have been meaningless, but now everything has changed. We will tell you how to make money from betting with the 1xParners affiliate program, which offers the most favorable conditions for collaboration.

Big football betting

This summer has brought us two major football tournaments at once – Euro 2024 is held in Europe, and Copa America has started in the other hemisphere. With the reliable bookmaker 1xBet, we will highlight the top tournament favorites and create a helpful calendar, especially for your players. Tell them about upcoming struggles, share high odds, and earn fantastic commissions.

Make money on the European Championship

The main European tournament is in full swing, and football fans eagerly make their predictions. It is important for 1xBet partners since playoff matches are coming. The 16 best teams will compete for the trophy, and the spectators’ interest will grow. 1xBet analysts have already chosen the main favorites. The French team now has the highest chance of winning, followed by Germany and Spain, rounding out the top three. Meanwhile, the odds for the England have dropped – so far, one of the strongest squads on the continent is not showing the best game.

Save the dates of the major football matches that your audience needs to follow:

• Round of 16: 29.06 – 02.07

• Quarterfinals: 05.07 – 06.07

• Semifinals: 09.07 – 10.07

• Final: 14.07

Earn on the clash between Messi and Vinicius at Copa America

Parallel to the European teams, we can follow Copa America, which turned out to be very unusual. First, North American squads were invited there. Second, the tournament is held in the USA – a kind of rehearsal for the 2026 World Cup. The Brazilians with Vinicius and the Argentines with Messi are invariably considered the main favorites. The latter won the last Copa America; the former succeeded in the penultimate one.

The group stage will end at the end of June, and in July, you will find exciting struggles in the playoffs. Prepare for them with our schedule and tell your visitors about them:

• Quarterfinals: 05.07 – 07.07

• Semifinals: 10.07 – 11.07

• Match for 3rd place: 14.07

• Final: 15.07

Personal promo code for players

Offer bets on favorites with a unique promo code. It can be used instead of an affiliate link in various promo materials or online sources. The code must contain letters with or without numbers – for example, AFRICA 154 or BONUS 7. Each betting partner can ask for help from their personal manager to generate the code.

Also, your affiliate program manager will assist you in creating a demo account. With it, you can show potential clients how and what they need to do on the bookmaker’s website and app.

Legendary Crash as an alternative to sports betting

If your players are not interested in sports, 1xBet offers to take off with the game Crash. Unforgettable entertainment from the 1xGames section will be an excellent option for those who like tickling their nerves. The participants must trust their intuition and guess how long the plane will stay in the air. The player can use various strategies: play almost for sure and regularly withdraw winnings with odds ranging from 1.5 to 2.0, or take risks to multiply the bet tens or hundreds of times. Easy rules, an exciting process, and the opportunity to earn money should attract many users.

What 1xBet partners can be sure about

It is a high-quality betting product that earns money and has favorable affiliate program terms. 1xPartner is one of the best in the industry and was recognized at the last SBC Awards. The program involves over 100,000 affiliates worldwide and thousands of participants from Africa.

Affiliate program participants can receive up to 40% on the bets of each registered user they bring to the 1xBet platform. All commission payouts are automatically transferred to 1xPartners’ accounts once a week. Furthermore, a choice of over 250 popular payment and withdrawal systems is available, including online services, electronic wallets and cryptocurrencies.

Join 1xBet partners and convert the sports and gambling fans’ interest into stable income.