Nichoka manzi yoipa maningi kuukazi, since my husband’s second wife disclosed that she had been sleeping with him, laments 26-year-old Veronica Tembo of Mandevu. Tembo said this when she appeared before the Matero Local Court in a matter in which she sued her husband, Benson Mukumba, 32, also of Mandevu, for divorce because he insisted on being on polygamy, despite her objections. Appearing before Magistrate Harriet Mulenga, Tembo revealed that Mukumba used to lie to her about working night shifts while he was actually having relations with his second wife, whom he married without her knowledge. Tembo said she was scared that the charms being used by her husband’s second wife would continue affecting her, testifying that she was already...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.