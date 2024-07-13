Following Cosmas Ng’andwe’s departure from Mpali earlier this week, the show’s creator Frank Sibbuku has moved to reassure fans that Ng’andwe’s character, Logic, will remain on the screen, confirming the introduction of a new actor for the role. Sibbuku emphasized that there are many talented young people deserving of a chance and capable of becoming the next Logic. He expressed confidence that the new actor will be just as effective, highlighting his success in creating the character and its dynamics. Earlier this week, Ng’andwe, the actor who portrayed Logic Benson in the drama series surprised fans and critics by announcing that he would no longer be part of Mpali’s cast and crew. He expressed his desire to sever all ties...



