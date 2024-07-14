WE had only been inside for five seconds when we saw mud coming in, filling the hole where we were. After the mud, water started pouring in, a lot of water. Unable to escape because our exit was blocked with sacks, we threw our torches and started shouting for help, saying, “we are dying here!” narrated Mwanshe Mukoko, the sole survivor of the Senseli mine accident. From his voice, it’s evident that Mukoko is still traumatised by the accident. In an interview with Diggers Life, he recounted how water began entering his mouth and ears, and he and his friends struggled to swim in the deep waters without any means of escape. Mukoko cried while swimming as he witnessed his...



