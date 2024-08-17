Six weeks ago, The Icon Zambia executive producer and judge David Kazadi faced intense criticism after bluntly telling rapper Chrispin Simukanga during the show’s auditions that he should pursue another career path and that he would never secure a million-kwacha contract in this life or the next. Following Kazadi’s critique, several individuals stepped forward, offering to help Simukanga. However, Kazadi is now surprised that despite all the attention and industry pledges, Simukanga has seemingly disappeared; no record label has signed him, no deals have been actualised, and the initial hype around him has suddenly quieted down. Kazadi says this validates his earlier remarks that talent shows aren’t meant for sympathy or pity. To him, an Icon is someone whose influence...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.