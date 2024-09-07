As the third school term kicks off, actor and artiste Makuza Mazzuki, known for his role as Joshua Sosala in the hit series Zuba, is stepping out of his on-screen drama to tackle real-life challenges. In Zuba, his character faces turmoil when his son Luyando gets a classmate pregnant, a storyline filled with tension. But off-screen, Mazzuki is sounding a more urgent alarm, calling on parents and guardians to take out just five minutes from their busy schedule to have genuine, meaningful conversations with their children about empathy and respect. He’s message is simple but yet powerful and he says parents should remind their kids that kindness matters, and there’s never a good reason to belittle anyone based on their...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.