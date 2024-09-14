Global company 1xBet talks about the main contenders for gold medals.

Manchester City

Manchester City has set a record by winning the Premier League four times in a row, but do they still have the thirst to win? The start of the season showed that the Citizens can achieve results even when they are not playing their best. They won the Community Shield by beating Manchester United and confidently defeated Chelsea. However, Manchester City faces the threat of losing points for financial irregularities, which could negatively affect the team atmosphere. In addition, this season could be Josep Guardiola’s last at the Etihad. Whether this will unite the squad or cause a crisis is a big question.

City has retained key players, including Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, and Bernardo Silva, as well as brought back İlkay Gündoğan from Barcelona. However, De Bruyne’s injury history is a concern—the Belgian missed 147 days due to it last season, which has been a problem for City. Despite the potential challenges, the Citizens have the experience and skills to succeed.

Arsenal

The Gunners have lost the title race to Manchester City in the last two seasons but have not lost hope of winning the long-awaited trophy. Under the leadership of Mikel Arteta, the club is constantly improving. Its well-coordinated squad has been formed for several years. The 2023/24 season showed that the Londoners can fight for the title – they lost to the Citizens by only two points at the finish. This defeat has tempered them, but the question remains: will Arsenal have enough experience and composure to win in decisive moments and not lose points in matches with mid-level teams?

This summer, the club signed Riccardo Calafiori, one of the world’s most promising defenders. He will strengthen the defensive line, which is crucial in the title race. However, the Londoners must prove that they can see it through.

Liverpool

The 2024/25 season will begin a new era for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp has been replaced by Arne Slot, an ambitious and talented coach. The two managers have similar views on football, which will help the team quickly adapt to new requirements. The club is confident that current players can win the title. The Reds have retained their main squad and refrained from making incoming transfers.

There is high hope for Liverpool’s leaders, whose contracts will expire at the end of the season. Mohamed Salah will be looking to win another trophy before embarking on a new career phase, while Virgil van Dijk is keen to earn a new deal with the Reds. Their leadership and experience could be crucial in the title race.

Who can make a surprise?

Manchester United continues restructuring under new ownership. The Red Devils have strengthened their defense with Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, and Noussair Mazraoui, while Joshua Zirkzee has become an attacking option.

Everyone at the club wants one thing — to return United to its former glory.

Tottenham was the main sensation at the start of last season but could not consistently complete the entire tournament distance. Ange Postecoglou analyzed the mistakes and will try not to repeat them.

