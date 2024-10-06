THOMAS Musonda, Loyd Banda and several other businesspeople who sell charcoal irons have shared that these irons, once so rare in homes that they just gathered dust and cobwebs in the few houses that still had them, have now become the fastest-selling items in their stores. This is due to the persistent energy crisis, with citizens receiving only three hours of “stable power” daily, as mentioned by the energy minister this week. Those in Group E of Zesco’s load shedding schedule know the struggle of waking up at midnight to quickly iron their clothes before the power cuts at exactly 03:00 hours. However, for those who can’t wake up at the “witching hour” and still don’t want to show up...



