A 66-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka’s Garden Compound has dragged his ex-son-in-law, a police officer, to court for failing to pay damage fees since 2016. Lameck Ngoma, an aluminum fitter, sued Tobias Lungu, 30, of Kabanana Compound, for illegally impregnating his daughter, whom Lungu later divorced before marrying another woman. But in his defence, Lungu told Matero Local Court Magistrate, Lewis Mumba that he could not pay the money as agreed because he was paying divorce fees to Ngoma’s daughter and child support for the two children he has with her. However, Ngoma wondered why Lungu would offer such a defence when he voluntarily entered into another marriage, where he even had a wedding and fully paid the bride price for...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here