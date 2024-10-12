The Zambia Association of Musicians has asked Stanbic Bank to apologise to renowned rapper Chef 187 for the disrespect he was subjected to and pay him in full, whether or not he performs at the music festival. And ZAM has lamented that Stanbic Bank’s communication regarding such concerns has been below standards, arguing that local artists deserve respect. Chef 187 shocked his fans at almost 10PM, Thursday when he posted a statement from his management team on his Facebook page, announcing the “difficult decision”. “It is with deep regret that we announce Chef 187’s withdrawal from this year’s Stanbic Music Festival. This decision has not been made lightly but is a necessary response to the events that transpired earlier today....



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here