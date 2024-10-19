AS excitement builds for the Kwacha Music Awards slated for November 2, Sotiris Chronis, Head of Media for Kwacha Music 2024, finds it disheartening to see artistes withdraw from the nominations, especially since the awards were created by musicians for musicians. While insisting that the nomination process is clean and transparent, he says if artistes choose to walk away from Zambia’s biggest music awards, they are welcome to do so, as the organisers believe they are doing the right thing. The excitement around the Kwacha Music Awards kicked off as soon as the nomination lists dropped, igniting debates across the music industry and lighting up social media. Fans and critics alike questioned the absence of some big-name artistes, while others...



