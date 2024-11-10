A 34-year-old woman of Lusaka’s 15 Miles area has dragged her mother-in-law to court for not performing a cleansing ritual since her husband passed away six months ago. Yvonne told the Matero Local Court that the conflict arose after her husband’s burial, during which both families faced significant violence and misunderstandings. Yvonne testified that her mother-in-law refused to perform some crucial rituals, saying she had a case to answer. But in her defence, Judith from Lusaka’s Mandevu compound, lamented that her late son was buried unshaved, insisting that Yvonne never took care of him during his illness. This is a case in which Yvonne sued her mother-in-law, Judith, 69, for refusing to perform a cleansing ritual since Shocky Shishau’s death...



