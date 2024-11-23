Danny Kaya has been named Man of the Decade at the prestigious Zambian Man of the Year Awards, while Fisho Mwale has been announced as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. The awards are yet to be presented, and winners in other categories will be unveiled during the official ceremony on December 1, 2024. The Zambian Man of the Year Awards has 29 categories. Some of the categories and nominees are as follows: Writer of the Year: Justine Kangwa, Andyford Banda, Frank Sibbuku and David Kashiki. Businessman of the Year: Kelvin Hambwezya, Diego Casilli, Valentine Chitalu and Mohammad Ahmad. Entrepreneur of the Year: David L. Mwambazi, Alexander Mumba Sakala, Rozious Siatwambo and Jignesh Soni. Best Medical Professional: Dr Crispin...



