On December 6 and 7, 2024, the OYDC Sports Complex football field in Lusaka will be the center of the battle for both victory and road safety. The Play for Road Safety football tournament will bring together sport, fun, and an important social message.

The event is organized by the public organization SPOM (Safety for People on the Move) and the government agency RTSA (Road Transport and Safety Agency). Their shared goal, supported by the main event sponsor 1xBet, is to improve road safety.

More than a game

This year, Play for Road Safety takes it to the next level. 8 amateur teams will participate—twice as many as last year. The teams include representatives from road services, police, transport companies, and other organizations.

The program is full of events: group stages, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final. The tournament will be held on two fields, making it even more dynamic.

The prize pool is 50,000 ZMW. The winner will receive 25,000 ZMW, the finalist will get 15,000 ZMW, and the third-place team will earn 10,000 ZMW.

Interactive activities and prizes from 1xBet

The sponsors have prepared a real celebration for the spectators:

• Gifts for everyone—registered guests will get a drink, and those who make a deposit of 50 ZMW or more will enjoy tasty food and a memorable souvenir.

• The grand prize for deposits of over 50 ZMW is a chance to win a gas stove worth up to $100!

• There will be a game zone with beer pong and other activities to keep the players entertained.

• Guests can look forward to a photo session, gifts, and a festive atmosphere.

Education is the key to safety

Yes, the tournament is fun. But behind it is a serious mission. During the breaks between matches, visitors will learn more about road safety in Zambia. Every year, road accidents claim the lives of 2,300 people. Participants and guests will discover how to prevent tragedies, follow the rules, and why it’s so important.

What is the tournament’s mission and why does 1xBet support it?

Play for Road Safety is an example of how business can improve people’s lives. The tournament’s main sponsor, 1xBet, actively supports safety initiatives. The Driver of the Month program, promoted by the bookmaker throughout the year, motivates drivers to follow traffic rules. Supporting the organization of the tournament in Lusaka will be another step in combining sports and social responsibility.

“The tournament is more than just a few football matches. It’s a contribution to reducing road deaths. It’s education that’s easily understood in a game form. This event creates a platform where everyone can feel involved in an important cause.

Remember, the roads are not a place for adrenaline. For exciting emotions, there’s 1xBet, the best betting platform where you can try your luck and have unforgettable experiences,” said a 1xBet representative.

Join us!

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this important event. Come with your friends and family on December 6-7 to OYDC Sports Complex to support the participants, have fun, and learn something new. Together, we can make Zambia’s roads safer.

You can find the competition schedule and other updates about activities supported by 1xBet on the reliable bookmaker’s social media.

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/1xbet.zambia/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/1xbet_zambia

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/zambia.1xbet/

Play for safety, play for life!