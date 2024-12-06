Over the past two decades, more and more people on the African continent are getting interested into sports betting due to the accessibility fuelled by technological advances, namely internet access, mobile devices, social media and so on. With the appearance of numerous and various sports betting platforms like gsb mobile app, the industry witnesses its blossoming, along with the prevalence of physical betting shops. As a result, African countries experience some changes that impact its current development in many different directions.

The Gambling Trend: A Double-Edged Sword

The sub-Saharan Africa saw a 71%-increase in mobile internet usage between 2017 and 2022, amounting to 290 million people now. Given such a rise in the number of population engaging in gambling activities, there are both advantages and disadvantages that come with it. Sports betting is still not properly regulated in 38 African countries, which leads to underground gambling and chaotic development of the sector caused by poor legislation and enforcement laws.

The good news is that there have been attempts to establish regulating measures in the form of licensing and taxing operators. Nigeria is now one of the countries that strives to adopt a system to oversee the gambling industry for the sake of leveraging the economic potential of sports betting while setting illegal activities aside.

The Cultural Appeal

Modern African culture is rooted in sports betting that entered the African market more than 70 years ago and retains its status as the activity largely contributes to socialization in the society. People in deprived areas see gambling as a chance to cultivate financial stability, which might be the case only if this matter is approached with proper care. Some Africans, not truly knowing what gambling is about, lose more money than they aspire to gain. With the right education in this regard, sports betting can be lucrative, yet still risky for those relying on a quick financial boost. That is why the importance of promoting responsible gambling practices is an essential step in the region.

Zimbabwe’s Example of How Gambling is Being on the Rise in Amid Economic Challenges

Despite economic hardships caused by debt and inflation, Zimbabwe managed to popularize gambling among its population and especially in major cities such as Harare. This industry has been strictly regulated by the Lotteries and Gambling board for more than 20 years, bringing socio-economic benefits to the nation.

Paradoxically, gambling can open doors for financial stability rather than worsening the economic challenges. Even though the world of gambling hides a lot of risks for people unaware of how to handle them properly, this sector generates endless opportunities for common citizens in the form of new jobs and government revenue used for the benefit of the country.

Gambling’s growth in Zimbabwe reflects broader African trends, with countries like South Africa dominating the market. However, without economic reforms, gambling may remain both a symptom and cause of socio-economic distress.