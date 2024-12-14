AFTER more than a decade away from the spotlight, gospel artiste Eugene Sumbulelo, famed for his hit Eko Mwaba Yahweh, says the challenges that led him to step back from music were driven by the harsh reality of survival, as music no longer provided the financial stability he needed. Sumbulelo reveals that during one of his most difficult moments, he found himself living on the streets until an unlikely saviour, a prostitute, took him in and offered a roof over his head. Sumbulelo, who has made a comeback to the stage with another hit called Shakapanga, accompanied by a captivating video featuring Kings Malembe and backed by MMF and Colby Moyo Ministries, highlights God’s omnipotence over His creation. In an...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here