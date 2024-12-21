Exactly 10 years ago today, the music industry suffered a huge loss. A young and promising music sensation, PJ The Future, took his last breath, leaving a void which remains unfilled. On December 21, 2014, the nation woke up to the heartbreaking news that Brian Cheengwa, famously known as P-Jay, had died after being involved in a road traffic accident two weeks earlier. Known for possessing one of the best voices to ever grace the Zambian music scene, P-Jay’s death shocked the country and left an indelible mark on the hearts of his fans and peers in the music industry. Though a decade has passed since his untimely demise, his music continues to live on, resonating with both old fans...



