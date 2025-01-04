Actress Stella Sikana, who brings the character of Tapiwa to life in Zuba, says her biggest struggle off-screen has been enduring hurtful and mean comments about her acting skills on social media. She explains that people often struggle to distinguish between her on-screen character and real-life persona, failing to realise that the characters are fictional and not a reflection of who she is off-screen. During her appearance on Capital FM, where she shared insights into her 2024 journey as an actress, Stella recalled a shocking moment when a woman called her boring on her page and disrespected her with an inappropriate comment. She also shared that one of the lessons she’s learned is not to let people’s opinions about her...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here