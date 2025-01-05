IT was a rough time, not easy to describe. Fear crept into our party. This is the end, some people thought. Our party could be eliminated in his absence, and only God knew what could happen to us, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango shares. The Veep has shared a harrowing account of President Hakainde Hichilema’s time in detention at Lilayi Police College, following his treason arrest in 2017. She has revealed that he appeared beaten down, the worst she had ever seen him. His cell, she describes, was a bare and uncomfortable space, no mattress, no electricity, no toilet, just a hard, cold floor in an empty, unforgiving room. The Vice President says the 127 days of President Hichilema’s incarceration is one...



