THE Matero Local Court has heard how a 39-year-old man of Shantumbu area decided to marry his girlfriend as a third wife after his two other wives beat her up and called her a prostitute. This is a matter where Sedia Banda, 32, sued her husband, with whom she has six children, for divorce after he married two more wives, despite her having told him that she did not want to be in a polygamous marriage. Banda told the court that after her husband, Abraham Lwanki, got a job, he bought a farm and took his second wife there. In his defence, Lwanki said he decided to marry another woman because Banda used to sleep in a thigh-cling and did...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here