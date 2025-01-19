If we were to ask how many men have bothered to screen for prostate cancer, chances are that it is only a handful. Yet, this is one of the most dangerous cancers for black men. Dr Aaron Mujajati says black men are more likely to develop the aggressive form of prostate cancer, urging them to get screened before it’s too late. And worry not, he says, because “no one will insert a finger into your rectum” In a live stream on his Facebook page recently, Dr Mujajati shared that advanced age was a major risk factor, as the likelihood of prostate cancer increases after the age of 60. However, it has also been seen in younger people. He explains that...



