TWO years after releasing his single Zuba, Mwenya Mwimba, popularly known as Chiko Wise, has announced plans to drop his new single Tusha in the first week of February. Chiko Wise has also revealed that he has spent the last two years working with the Amayenge Band while working on his 16-track album set for release this year. He says all 16 songs are now in the studio, awaiting features from artistes like Afunika, Macky II, Jemax, among others. In an interview with Diggers Lite, Chiko Wise, who is known for hits like Kumanda featuring B1, Tefumo Lyandi and Shintwala featuring Afunika, noted that playback music is losing its value compared to live music. As a result, he plans to...



