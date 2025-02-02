A 40-YEAR-OLD woman of Lusaka’s 10 Miles area has applauded her husband of 24 years for dragging her to court for divorce, saying she feels like she has been freed from slavery. Mary Nakanyika says Godfrey Simbeye, 41, is promiscuous, works with hardcore criminals, sells stolen items and has, on several occasions, threatened to slaughter her like a chicken. Simbeye and Nakanyika have been married since 2001 and have four children together. This is in a matter in which Simbeye sued Nakanyika for divorce, saying she had denied him sex for five years. During trial before magistrate Harriet Mulenga in the Matero Local Court on January 10, 2025, Simbeye said problems in their marriage began five years ago. “I am...



