For 36 years, Alice Chali of the Amayenge band has set the stage on fire with her electrifying performances. She says the moment she steps on stage, she gives it her all, delivering her best dances and an unforgettable show. Once she steps on stage the crowd realises that the show is worth every ngwee they spend on it. With songs such as Dailesi and Mao, which are undeniably fan favourites, Amayenge, a musical group known for its distinctive Kalindula style, was founded in 1978 by Kris Chali, who led the band until his passing in 2003. His wife, Alice, took over and credits the band’s longevity to her dedication in preserving and maintaining her husband’s legacy. In a rare...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here