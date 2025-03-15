Mag44 says artiste Sampa The Great has a solid system which ensures that everyone who plays a role in her projects gets paid accordingly from all the proceeds such as streaming, endorsement deals, among others. Mag44, who’s real name is Magnus Mando, says to this day, he still receives cheques for his work on the song Never Forget, which went on to become an official soundtrack for the Black Panther 2 trailer. If you are wondering whether local artistes have gotten to these levels yet, not quite, but Mag44 says they’re slowly getting there. For now, it is the artiste who tends to benefit the most from any proceeds arising from their music, while the producer and other creatives attached...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here