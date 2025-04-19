FOR years, the fate of many musicians has been the same: after fame fades, bookings dry up, and the money runs out, they are left facing financial uncertainty. But now, the Zambia Association of Musicians wants to change this narrative by exploring ways of securing pensions for artistes. Association president Brian Bwembya, alias B Flow, says the initiative is aimed at safeguarding musicians’ livelihoods beyond their peak years. B Flow says the association is considering NAPSA because it has a scheme tailored for the informal sector, and they’ve already met to discuss how it could work, including contribution options and possible systems to implement for artistes. To set the stage, let’s begin with the Facebook post where he first made...



