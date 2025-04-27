For Joseph Lungu, serving as Special Assistant to the President for Policy Compliance is more than a job, it’s a 24/7 responsibility. He says he can’t leave the office until his boss, President Hakainde Hichilema, whom he describes a workaholic, finishes his day, often as late as 23:00 hours. Lungu says he’s always on his toes because sometimes instructions come in as early as 02:00 hours. Lungu says unlike some people who often speak without regard for the truth, he finds it difficult to tell lies and so when he says the new dawn administration has realised 90 per cent of their objectives, it’s because that is factual. He further says President Hichilema always expects exceptional work; he is, let’s...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here