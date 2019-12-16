UNZA has not communicated to us about delayed salaries – PS

- Local
-
by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 18 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 18 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 16 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 12 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 13 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019by Davies Mwila on 22 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
UNZA has not communicated to us about delayed salaries – PSBy Julia Malunga on 16 Dec 2019
Ministry of Higher Education permanent secretary Kayula Siame says UNZA management has not communicated to the ministry about the delayed November salaries.
On Wednesday, the University of Zambia Lecturers’ and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU) resolved to stop processing examinations until the November salaries were paid.
This was after UNZA managed informed the unions that the institution had not received funding from government for workers salaries.
Further to our earlier communication to the University of Zambia members of staff dated 4th December 2019, the November 2019 salaries are not ready as the funding has not yet been received from the government. However, management is working closely with relevant authorities to ensure that the salaries are paid as soon as funding is received. We regret the inconvenience caused,”management, through the Registrar Sitali Wamundila stated in an updated memo, Wednesday.
But in an interview, Thursday, Siame said she had not been communicated to.
“Why don’t you call management and ask them? Call the Vice-Chancellor.The University of Zambia Vice-chancellor has not called me on this matter,” said Siame.
And in a separate interview, UNZALARU secretary general Dr Kelvin Mambwe said Siame was lying, as members of staff had not received their salaries because of her ministry.
“She is telling lies! I think she should know that government has not released funds to the university which should go towards our salaries. It is very unfortunate that we can have the whole of a PS misleading the nation. It is a fact that government has not released funds and that is why we have not been paid. And this funds we are talking about, it is not just a grant it is money that we have worked for by teaching the students who were told not to pay by the same ministry until their results are out. We are waiting for government to release the monies that they owe the university in order to enable management to pay our salaries because from this end, management is saying they already have the allocation from the internal resources and all they are waiting for is government to release its share which has delayed,” Dr Mambwe said.
“And the information we are getting is that this government is paying off loans at the expense of its own people. All other institutions have been paid apart from these few grant aided institutions such as museums and ZNBC. I am very disappointed with the PS because she knows what is happening. We haven’t been paid because of them so for her to say that she doesn’t know what is happening at UNZA that is very unfortunate it means she doesn’t have intelligence information from these institutions. Management has been trotting to her office so she should know what is happening,”
And Dr Mambwe said government lacked priorities saying what mattered to them the most was the Constitutional Amendment Bill 10.
“What they are doing is very wrong they are selecting which institutions they have to pay because they know that those institutions may have very little teeth to bite. But I should mention that let this government be serious about how it is treating the lecturers in these higher learning institutions. If a government is serious with its priorities, there is no way that they should ignore a human resource development. What they are doing is a danger to our children’s future all because we have a government that lacks priorities. The way they are treating us is very embarrassing and it can only come from a government that does not care about what matter the most in this country. What matters to them the most is the Bill 10. A grant coming to UNZA does not give them a share so they can’t bother about it, it can even be paid at whatever time they can think of paying. And when you have a government that does not put priority in education, that government is not for the people,” said Dr Mambwe.
Efforts to get the UNZA Vice-Chancellor proved futile as his line was unreachable.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Blood is in short supply, people are dying – UTH doctor - 18 Dec 2019
- Courts should be impartial; no one must influence judges – Lungu - 18 Dec 2019
- We don’t inspect transit Mukula containers – SA Revenue Service - 17 Dec 2019
- You don’t own State House, HH reminds Lungu - 17 Dec 2019
- Proposed increase in number of constituencies good but timing is wrong – Nkombo - 17 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- I'm overjoyed to finally be married - Frank Bwalya (5,388 views)
- Lungu says he used to, but doesn't drink anymore (3,209 views)
- Tasila must learn from Henry Banda (2,760 views)
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila (2,432 views)
- You don't own State House, HH reminds Lungu (1,616 view)
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
- Don't be used by UPND to get diplomatic jobs, Mumbi tells Diggers journalists
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Lusaka man gets 3 years for land scam18 Dec 2019
-
ZAFFICO targets LuSE listing on Feb 718 Dec 2019
-
Chasing LapGreenN was a mistake – Hamududu18 Dec 2019
-
Marijuana scheme will flop without proper policies, warns Sinkamba18 Dec 2019
-
Blood is in short supply, people are dying – UTH doctor18 Dec 2019
-
Delayed payment to agro dealers will affect crop production – Kazabu18 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
this is very frustrating and annoying at the same time today 17th December in one not yet paid November. It’s high time we charge the cooking pot
We see publications from universities in other countries, can’t UNZA do the same and be self reliant and leave government funding to lower education?