HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo  

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema is not capable of revamping the country’s economy, alleging that he is “a criminal” who caused some of Zambia’s economic problems.

And Lusambo says Hichilema should go and do economics with his cows.

In an interview, Lusambo said Hichilema cannot revamp Zambia’s economy because he and “his masters” caused damage to it.

“The people know what we can do, people analyse us; they know what we are capable of doing, they know what President Edgar Chagwa Lungu can do. The people of Zambia know that Hakainde Hichilema is a criminal, a hard-core criminal who had managed with his masters to bring the economy of the country to where we are. We are saying here in Lusaka Province that we cannot allow criminals to come and fool the people of Zambia. When you go to Copperbelt, Hakainde Hichilema’s footsteps are still there; they are the people who defrauded this country. The economy which you are seeing today is the economy which President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is trying by all means to repair. It’s because of the people who contributed to these things,” Lusambo said.

He alleged that Hichilema defrauded the Zambian economy during privatization.

“I feel pity for the people who are following this criminal because they know deep down their hearts, they know that this one is a criminal who participated in the privatization of our country and he defrauded this country in the name of giving a service to this country. That is why he is fearing to bring the money he dubiously acquired to this country because he is aware that the people of Zambia will start questioning him; where did you get this money? That is why his money is not in this country. He wants to dupe the people of Zambia that he is an economist. He is not an economist, let him go and do economics with his cows,” Lusambo said.

“And those cows, we don’t even know where they came from. Me as a politician and a Copperbelt child, we had a lot of ZCCM farms on the Copperbelt and other areas and this farm was well stocked with cows. And today, we don’t know where those cows are, we don’t know how those cows disappeared. If we can analyze and get the root cause, they may have root from ZCCM farms. Hakainde Hichilema is a crooked business man. Hakainde failed to rescue this country during privatization. How the hell can he come to say ‘I want to revamp the economy’? Revamp the economy, my foot! You want to revamp which economy? The economy which you defrauded? That is the economy which you want to revamp? Let him go to hell!”



Meanwhile, Lusambo said Hichilema is misleading himself if he thinks he is getting popular in Lusaka Province.

He said the continued gatherings Hichilema was staging at shopping malls with residents were fake and staged by UPND supporters.

“You may fool yourself to be popular when actually, you are not. Hakainde Hichilema…needs to come to a political school with some of us being lecturers. We have been in this game for quite some time, we have seen political activities in our country and we have seen how politicians become popular. We have seen how some politicians fool themselves that they are popular. What do I mean? Hakainde Hichilema is playing on his own eagle. First and foremost, Hakainde Hichilema is not a known product here in Lusaka…The only place where they know Hakainde Hichilema is the place of his origin in a small setup in Bweengwa constituency,” said Lusambo.