IMF package will be bitter, it won’t be about tightening belts but skirts – Nawakwi

- Local
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 13 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 12 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 12 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 12 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 12 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 7 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 13 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 12 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 12 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 10 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 6 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
IMF package will be bitter, it won’t be about tightening belts but skirts – NawakwiBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 13 Jan 2020
Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu should urgently engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to address Zambia’s economic challenges that were left behind by veteran politician Alexander Chikwanda, says FDD president Edith Nawakwi.
And Nawakwi says Zambians must prepare for a bitter pill that will come with the bailout package from the IMF because they will not be asked to tighten belts but their “skirts” this time around.
The former finance minister also advised Zambians to become climate smart and utilize resources for them to be more resilient to external shocks.
Nawakwi told journalists that Dr Ng’andu should urgently craft a plan on how to resolve the country’s huge indebtedness left behind by Chikwanda who served in the position between 2011 and 2016, and left government with a huge debt stock, including US $3 billion worth of Eurobonds.
She added that as a matter of urgency, it was important for Dr Ng’andu to engage the IMF to finally secure an economic bailout programme that could address the country’s fiscal challenges.
“Going forward, it is important that our Minister of Finance sits down, as a matter of urgency, with the International Monetary Fund. I know it will be extremely bitter; it will be bitter than in the 1990s when we were being asked to tighten our belts. This time, we will be asked to tighten our skirts because the pill that will come with the package of IMF will be beyond our imagination! It will be extremely bitter, but it will be a necessary pill. I am looking forward to…the Minister crafting a plan on how we resolve the indebtedness that was bequeathed to us by our former Minister Alexander Bwalya Chikwanda, MP,” Nawakwi said.
She also observed that Zambians had left an extremely hard year behind them, adding that it was important that every citizen worked on creating household food security.
“We have left an extremely hard year behind us. We faced power outages, which have crippled most of the industries around us. There are a lot of people who have closed up. There has been a lot of downsizing. There is the devastating drought, which has hit us continuously for two consecutive years and I get this distinct feeling that south of Zambia, we are faced with the same problem, which will be three years in running. This requires creative and innovative thinking. It is important that every able-bodied Zambian does something about creating household food security within their homes, their households or to assist other families,” Nawakwi said.
She, however, said Zambia was not all on its knees as half the country was blessed with a good climate.
Nawakwi noted that was important for those in the southern part of the country to consider having their fields in areas with a good climate.
“My advice is, Zambia is not all on its knees. We have half the country blessed with a very good climate. It is important for those of us who like the urban glitter of Lusaka, Livingstone and Monze to start thinking about, maybe, not migrating, but about having our fields in Mbala, Nakonde, Nyala, North-Western Province and those areas. It is very important that we become climate smart and be able to utilize the resources that are before us; the waters of Zambezi; the waters of the Kafue and Chambeshi River. We should all now realize that time is gone when we used to look up to our heavens to open up for us to feed ourselves. It is now time to us to start thinking, working and acting creatively,” said Nawakwi.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- IMF package will be bitter, it won’t be about tightening belts but skirts – Nawakwi - 13 Jan 2020
- Pastor in court over theft of speakers - 13 Jan 2020
- Boy, 16, in court for defamation of the President - 12 Jan 2020
- Lungu distributes relief food to E/Province flood victims - 10 Jan 2020
- Vedanta has authority to challenge KCM’s illegal sale, director tells court - 10 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- 1 prisoner dies, 36 others sustain injuries in road accident (3,776 views)
- Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya (3,646 views)
- Boy, 16, in court for defamation of the President (1,358 view)
- Sue govt over illegal salary cuts, Chiyobe urges workers (1,277 view)
- If I lose 2021, I'll step down - HH (1,250 view)
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
IMF package will be bitter, it won’t be about tightening belts but skirts – Nawakwi13 Jan 2020
-
Pastor in court over theft of speakers13 Jan 2020
-
Zanaco ease past ESAE to record first CAF Confed Cup win12 Jan 2020
-
Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya12 Jan 2020
-
1 prisoner dies, 36 others sustain injuries in road accident12 Jan 2020
-
Barclays Zambia targets Feb 10 for complete transition to Absa12 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article