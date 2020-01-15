Frank Mutubila to launch Capital FM

- Local
-
by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 15 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 14 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 14 Jan 2020by Mukosha Funga on 14 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 13 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 12 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 14 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 14 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 14 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 13 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 14 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 12 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 10 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 14 Jan 2020by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 14 Jan 2020by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
Breaking News
Frank Mutubila to launch Capital FMBy Sipilisiwe Ncube on 15 Jan 2020
Veteran broadcaster Frank Mutubila is today expected to launch a new talk show radio station called Capital FM which he has partly dedicated to those he worked with in the broadcasting industry, most of whom have died.
In an interview, Mutubila said Capital FM would be different from other radio stations because it would be managed by governance experts with a targeted listenership of 22 years and above.
“Capital FM is different. We feel the country needs a radio station that is going to cover divergent governance issues, issues that are thoroughly researched. [And] research is going to be a very important component in our programming. The other difference is that our radio station is going to engage producers and presenters who are experts in their own field and on governance issues. We are going to use experts. I think I am the only person in-house who will be producing and presenting a programme. Over 90 per cent of programmes will be presented by outsiders,” Mutubila said.
“This is talk radio and almost 90 per cent talk with very little music. The music that we are going to play is mature music and almost all the programmes are interactive. They are live and interactive so that we can engage the listeners. There will be very little politics on our channel. The target listenership is from 22 years and above. We feel although there are a lot of radio stations, our station is being driven by quality content. We feel there is a market out there for quality programmes.”
He said the station will also have a slot for discussing and analysing topical issues with live interaction.
“Our news is one hour, unlike most [radio] stations that broadcast 10 minute bulletins. It’s going to involve analytical subjects. We will have at least four to five items in every news that are going to be analysed to give more information to the item. We will also have five teams of very qualified people that will be broadcasting breakfast shows. We feel this is important so that we can give varied [information] to the people. We also have a number of live current programmes. For example, I will be producing and presenting a programme three times a week called ‘The Big Issue.’ We will pick up a topical item and then discuss it for two hours and this again will be interactive,” Mutubila said.
He said the station would further have a programme for reviewing daily newspapers.
“We have got a programme for almost everybody. We feel this is important especially as we go towards 2021. We will be discussing a number of governance issues to ensure that our listeners are well informed so that they can make well-informed decisions. We hope that most of these programmes will be sponsored and because of the quality, I am sure we will be able to attract sponsorship. We will be broadcasting from 05:00am up to midnight and after a couple of months, we can review that so that we can go 24 hours. We will also have a programme where we will be reviewing what is in the daily newspapers and give more information behind what the story is all about,” Mutubila explained.
He partly dedicated the radio station to his colleagues in the broadcasting industry whom he worked.
“We feel although other stations are doing well, we still need a station which is going to provide more governance programmes. There are not too many governance programmes on most radio stations. The other coincidence is that this comes up when I am entering my 50 years in broadcasting…I am also partly dedicating this station to the people I worked with many years ago [and] many of them have now died. It’s a dedication to my colleagues like Charles Mando, Mann Sichalwe, Fred Chunga, Charles Muyamwa, Haggai Chisulo, and Mannasseh Phiri. [These are] people who inspired me,” said Mutubila.
About Sipilisiwe Ncube
Sipilisiwe Ncube has a background in radio news.
Email: sipilisiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Frank Mutubila to launch Capital FM - 15 Jan 2020
- Enough lip service on corruption fight, we want action – LAZ - 14 Jan 2020
- WfC advises Legal Aid Board to appeal jailing of baby thief - 14 Jan 2020
- There’s no excuse for making people riot over food – Mutati - 14 Jan 2020
- UNZALARU shouldn’t apologize for demanding their dues, says Milupi - 13 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Ministers, Tasila sue Diggers, EIA over Mukula exposé (4,557 views)
- Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya (1,967 view)
- Lusaka woman in court over fake job deal (1,793 view)
- Zambia will overcome all setbacks - Lungu (1,690 view)
- IMF package will be bitter, it won’t be about tightening belts but skirts - Nawakwi (1,546 view)
- Frank Mutubila to launch Capital FM
- Class of 2019: Zambians who gravely disappointed last year
- Allegations that Dubai’s Al Ghurair aids rigging unfounded – Nshindano
- Enough lip service on corruption fight, we want action – LAZ
- If enacted, Public Order Bill of 2019 will constitutionalize dictatorship, warns Ndulo
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Frank Mutubila to launch Capital FM15 Jan 2020
-
Class of 2019: Zambians who gravely disappointed last year14 Jan 2020
-
Allegations that Dubai’s Al Ghurair aids rigging unfounded – Nshindano14 Jan 2020
-
Enough lip service on corruption fight, we want action – LAZ14 Jan 2020
-
Magistrate puts man accused of stealing from Judge Nkonde on his defense14 Jan 2020
-
WfC advises Legal Aid Board to appeal jailing of baby thief14 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article