Play fair in Chilubi, ECZ urges political parties

- Local
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 21 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 21 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 21 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 21 Jan 2020
- Business
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 21 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 14 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 13 Jan 2020by Tim Zulu on 13 Jan 2020
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 21 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 19 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 17 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 16 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 14 Jan 2020by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 14 Jan 2020by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 17 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 17 Jan 2020by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019
Play fair in Chilubi, ECZ urges political partiesBy Natasha Sakala on 21 Jan 2020
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has urged political parties to play fair in the Chilubi parliamentary by-election saying it won’t hesitate to invoke relevant laws to curb any misconduct.
And ECZ says it has engaged Zambia Postal Services (ZAMPOST) to ensure that it provides all stakeholders an equal opportunity to use the only ferry to the island, saying it is an act of abuse of office and electoral malpractice for government to book it for 20 days.
In an interview, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano asked all political parties to conduct themselves in a befitting manner.
“Firstly I think we’re glad to hear that all the political parties did file in their nominations successfully. But the onus again, like we have always emphasized is on the political parties to ensure that they play fair. If the environment is deemed that it was not a fair playing ground, and that we have a number of malpractices going on, obviously calls for the ECZ to enforce the law as it were and we can only urge the political parties to ensure that they conduct themselves in a manner that is befitting, that will allow for credible elections to be conducted,” said Nshindano.
And in response to a letter from NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba, who lamented that government had booked the only ferry to the island for 20 days, ECZ acting chief electoral officer Royd Katongo stated that ZAMPOST had been asked to give everyone an equal opportunity to use the ferry.
Katongo stated that government’s decision to hire the ferry for 20 days was an act of serious electoral malpractice and abuse of office.
“I wish to inform you that the Commission has engaged Zambia Postal Services (ZAMPOST), the owners of the ferry operating between Chilubi and the surrounding districts to make available the transport services to all stakeholders and the general public. The commission is hopeful that the ZAMPOST station manager Mr Bangwa will comply and accord you the opportunity to move from the mainland to the island just like any mener of the public can access the ferry,” read the letter dated January 20, 2020 which was addressed to Akafumba.
In his complaint, Akafumba had asked the commission to suspend elections if the PF would not allow others to use the ferry.
“We are currently among the political parties that are going to participate in the forthcoming Chilubi Island by elections, whose nominations will be taking place tomorrow (today). Sadly, our officials travelling to Chilubi Island and currently at Samfya harbor, have been told that government has hired the ferry for the next 20 days and that all private vehicles cannot be allowed to pass. Our officials and vehicles have been stuck at the harbor for two days now, as they cannot pass over due to this. As the name suggests, the Patriotic Front, PF, government knows that Chilubi is an island and there is no other way we can access the place but through this same harbor. So if our vehicles are not allowed to be ferried then it means that we do not have access to Chilubi Island and no access to the elections,” stated Akafumba.
“This is election time and for government to do this at a time when other vehicles for other parties are supposed to be passing is a serious electoral malpractice and abuse of power of the highest kind. We would therefore like to urge the commission to intervene in this matter as the harbor is the only way to Chilubi Island. Failure to comply by the PF should then make the commission to suspend these elections as we will not be able to take part as we are constitutionally entitled to do so. Your positive consideration in the matter will be highly appreciated and we are available for any further discussions regarding this matter.”
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- HH failing to effectively capitalize on PF’s bad record – Africa Confidential - 21 Jan 2020
- Play fair in Chilubi, ECZ urges political parties - 21 Jan 2020
- NAQEZ asks Mabumba to rescind ban on schools’ request for reams of paper - 21 Jan 2020
- Chamber of Mines forecasts surge in copper prices - 20 Jan 2020
- Zambia has an economic crisis, not a constitutional one – Sangwa - 20 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Zambia has an economic crisis, not a constitutional one - Sangwa (3,151 views)
- Watch how Times of Zambia assets will be stripped! (3,008 views)
- How drug trafficking, wildlife smuggling destroys communities (2,896 views)
- Mwiimbu lied, delimitation cannot proceed without passing Bill 10 - Kampyongo (1,594 view)
- SAA confirms sale of nine aircraft (1,181 view)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
<January 2020>
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Govt upbeat of improved mining sector performance in 202021 Jan 2020
-
Govt must heed World Bank advice, cancel pipeline loans – JCTR21 Jan 2020
-
HH failing to effectively capitalize on PF’s bad record – Africa Confidential21 Jan 2020
-
Play fair in Chilubi, ECZ urges political parties21 Jan 2020
-
I love my son, I wish him the best – Chipimo21 Jan 2020
-
Give FIC powers to prosecute, ZICA submits to Parley committee21 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Follow us
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article