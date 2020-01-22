SACCORD commends Diggers for fostering dialogue

- Local
-
by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 22 Jan 2020by Diggers Reporter on 22 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 22 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 22 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 22 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 20 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 20 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 16 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 22 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 21 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 22 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 14 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 13 Jan 2020
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 22 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 21 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 19 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 17 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 14 Jan 2020by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 14 Jan 2020by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 17 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 17 Jan 2020by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019
SACCORD commends Diggers for fostering dialogueBy Sipilisiwe Ncube on 22 Jan 2020
The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has commended News Diggers and its partners for fostering dialogue, saying such is healthy for any democracy.
And SACCORD has observed that as is with the case with the Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 of 2019, it is impossible for citizens to agree on everything right away.
In a statement, Tuesday, SACCORD executive director Boniface Cheembe emphasized the need for tolerance of divergent views.
“The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) would like to welcome and commend the News Diggers and partners for promoting platforms that foster dialogue on important national matters such as the Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 of 2019. There is no doubt that the coming into being of Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 has generated different views and opinions from Zambians on the content of the Bill and this has demanded for a healthy dialogue and debate so that consensus can be reached. The debate that has arisen on account of Bill No.10 is normal and healthy as in a democracy it is not always possible for everyone to agree immediately. In addition, on matters such as the Constitution it is sometimes practically impossible to convince everyone to agree on everything. This characteristic of democracy means that dialogue becomes imperative as the exchange of ideas which must be done respectfully and peacefully helps bring about progress,” Cheembe stated.
“Progress where national dialogue is concerned requires that tolerance to divergent views must be accepted and that everyone must be allowed to express themselves in a respectful manner that requires to be respected by all involved in the dialogue. When disrespect and lack of tolerance to divergent views is allowed to prevail, it becomes a source of conflict in that those who feel that they have not been allowed to express themselves may be inclined to get their way in any manner including violence. In other words, disrespect and intolerance to divergent views, among other factors, has been a contributing factor to political violence in our country.”
He asked stakeholders to heed to News Diggers, Chapter One Foundation, Eden University, OSISA and Prime TV’s appeal for respect of divergent views as well as a call to not wear party regalia at such forums.
“There is therefore need for us to foster respect and tolerance as much as possible over dialogue in national matters as this is a basis for conflict prevention and the building of greater peace in our country. SACCORD therefore regrets the fracas and lack of acceptance to divergent views that was exhibited on Friday 17th January, 2020 during the organized public forum by News Diggers, Prime TV, Joy FM, Chapter One Foundation, Eden University and the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) by some members of the audience. We welcome and commend the commitment and appeal by the organizers that going forward participants whether politically inclined or not must “…desist from exhibiting disruptive conduct, brandishing political party regalia and oppressing participants who hold divergent views.” This is the spirit that all political and democratic stakeholders must embrace as we continue to encourage all stakeholders interested to provide the necessary peaceful platforms for dialogue so as to contribute to citizen participation in the democratic and governance process of the country,” stated Cheembe.
About Sipilisiwe Ncube
Sipilisiwe Ncube has a background in radio news.
Email: sipilisiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
0Related Items
- Lungu bought $138m jet so he could stretch his legs in-flight – Kalaba - 22 Jan 2020
- There’s no vacuum, I am your board, Kafwaya tells ZICTA - 22 Jan 2020
- SACCORD commends Diggers for fostering dialogue - 22 Jan 2020
- Govt must heed World Bank advice, cancel pipeline loans – JCTR - 21 Jan 2020
- Give FIC powers to prosecute, ZICA submits to Parley committee - 21 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- HH failing to effectively capitalize on PF's bad record - Africa Confidential (4,955 views)
- I love my son, I wish him the best - Chipimo (3,009 views)
- Don't sit ndwii while they tell lies about Bill 10, Lungu tells govt and PF officials (2,486 views)
- Zambia has an economic crisis, not a constitutional one - Sangwa (2,047 views)
- SAA confirms sale of nine aircraft (1,834 view)
- Maid admits poisoning boss' breakfast
- Don't sit ndwii while they tell lies about Bill 10, Lungu tells govt and PF officials
- How Zesco imported Air from Eskom and made people pay for it
- PF Central Committee's Lungu endorsement disadvantaging others - Panji Kaunda
- An illegal central committee can't endorse a sole candidate
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
<January 2020>
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Lungu bought $138m jet so he could stretch his legs in-flight – Kalaba22 Jan 2020
-
PF justifies delivery of ambulance in Chilubi22 Jan 2020
-
High mealie meal prices will persist – IAPRI22 Jan 2020
-
Motema Pembe ‘Imana’ touch down for Zanaco CAF clash22 Jan 2020
-
There’s no vacuum, I am your board, Kafwaya tells ZICTA22 Jan 2020
-
A councillor can rescind their resignation – ECZ22 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Follow us
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article